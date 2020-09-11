Reba McEntire to perform on GMA to celebrate 'Rumor Has It' 30th anniversary edition

Universal Music Group Nashville

Reba McEntire takes a look back at one of her signature albums today with the special 30th anniversary release of Rumor Has It. The project first came out in September of 1990.

Reba’s career-defining album featured four top-10 hits, including “You Lie,” “Fallin’ Out of Love” and the title track. But arguably no song has been more important to the singer’s career than “Fancy,” her enduring cover of Bobbie Gentry’s 1970 original.



Not only does the new edition of Rumor Has It contain “Fancy” as originally released 30 years ago, it also shows a new side of Reba’s signature hit with a live acoustic version recorded at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. The CD and digital versions of the album also include a David Audé dance remix of the song.

The Rumor Has It 30th anniversary edition is also available on vinyl. You can pick up your physical or digital copy now.



On Monday, September 14, Reba will further celebrate three decades of Rumor Has It with an appearance on ABC’s Good Morning America. She’ll perform — what else? — “Fancy.”

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



