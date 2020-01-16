Reba McEntire will guest star in an upcoming episode of 'Young Sheldon'

Robby Klein, BMLG

Robby Klein, BMLGReba McEntire is headed to the small screen next month. The country icon and 2020 Grammy Awards nominee has a guest spot in a February episode of Young Sheldon, the spin-off prequel to hit sitcom The Big Bang Theory.

In the episode, Reba will portray the spunky June, the ex-wife of Coach Ballard, played by Craig T. Nelson. The story line finds June starting an unlikely friendship with Meemaw, the Coach’s new love interest and the grandmother of Young Sheldon.

Reba’s no stranger to television; for six seasons, she starred in the beloved sitcom Reba. The singer also starred in Annie Get Your Gun on Broadway in 2001, and has 11 movie credits and a Golden Globe nomination under her belt.

Reba is planning a headlining arena tour this spring, and her latest album, Stronger Than the Truth, is up for Best Country Album at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Reba’s episode of Young Sheldon will air sometime in February, during the show’s 8 p.m. ET time slot on Thursdays on CBS.

