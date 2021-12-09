Reba McEntire’s former home is transforming into a luxury venue and resort

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for CMA

If you’ve ever wanted to hang out at Reba McEntire’s house, you’re in luck: A Southern Colonial mansion in Lebanon, Tennessee that the country superstar formerly called home is now becoming a five-star luxury venue and resort.

Originally built in 1960, the stunning, 13,000-sq. ft home, called The Estate at Cherokee Dock, has been an event space since 2017. It’s been available to host various high-profile and celebrity events for years, and just last month, The Bachelor stars Ben Higgins and Jessica Clarke held their wedding reception at the estate.

Now handled by Nashville management company Infinity Hospitality, the estate will be turned into a luxury resort, also offering event experiences to guests. The full-service venue will boast amenities like spa treatments, golf, live music and even horseback riding, according to a statement from Infinity Hospitality CEO Nathaniel Beaver.

Meanwhile, Reba’s continuing to expand her empire in her home state of Oklahoma: She announced plans for a restaurant and venue called Reba’s Place last month.

