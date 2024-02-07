Reba recalls her early days as a football fan

ABC

As Reba McEntire gets ready to sing the national anthem at the Super Bowl 58 pregame show, she’s reflecting on her longtime love for football — one that started during her early teen years.

“I’ve always liked football, even in high school. As the Singing McEntires and being a part of the Kiowa High School Cowboy Band in Kiowa, Oklahoma where I went to school for 12 years, we were part of the half-time entertainment there at the school,” shares Reba.

“We’d pull the trailer out and we’d play at half-time for our football games, and then my boyfriend, Rex Linn, absolutely loves college football,” she adds. “I really get into that, and I cheer for the Longhorns in Austin, Texas. And now getting to sing at the Super Bowl, I think Rex was more excited than I was, if that’s at all possible.”

So who will the “Fancy” singer be rooting for at this year’s game?

“I’m a huge fan of the Kansas City Chiefs, so I will be cheering them on at the Super Bowl,” says Reba.

Super Bowl 58 airs live from Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium Sunday, February 11, on CBS.

