Reba returns to host 54th CMA Awards with Darius Rucker

ABC/Alysse Gafkjen

Reba McEntire will return to host yhe 54th Annual CMA Awards next month on ABC, with Darius Rucker joining her as co-host this year.

“I’m thrilled to be back hosting the CMA Awards and even more thrilled that I get to share the stage with Darius Rucker,” the Country Music Hall of Famer says.

“We’re looking forward to a night of celebrating great country music and hope you’ll tune in and watch!” Reba adds.

The show will air live from downtown Nashville on Wednesday, November 11, starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

This is Reba’s fifth time leading the show, having hosted last year with Dolly Parton and Carrie Underwood. It’s the first time for Darius.

“I look forward to the CMA Awards every year because of the incredible performances and the opportunity to celebrate the year in country music,” he says. “To be invited to host this year’s awards alongside Reba — are you kidding me?! — it is an absolute honor.”

“Even though this year will look a little different than normal,” he continues, “I know that we’re all eager for a night of musical celebration, and this year’s show definitely won’t disappoint!”

Reba and Darius made the announcement Monday on ABC’s Good Morning America. So far, the Country Music Association hasn’t revealed any further details about the show.

By Stephen Hubbard

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.