Reba's ready to get a little "Fancy" on her upcoming tour

ABC/Image Group LAIn the nineties, Reba McEntire made a name for herself creating larger-than-life performances on tour, even at one point traveling with a miniature taxi cab that delivered her onstage.

While her more recent outings have focused more on singing and storytelling, the Country Music Hall of Famer hints she’s planning to bring back some of the flash and sparkle on her 2020 tour.

“It’s been a while since we’ve done any of that in concert, but I’ve always loved it!” Reba tells Playbill. “My more recent concerts haven’t been as theatrical because I didn’t want to be off stage changing costumes every five minutes. I wanted to be out on stage, connecting with the audience…”

“However, we’re working on some new tricks and surprises for my 2020 tour,” she teases, “and I’m looking forward to bringing a little bit of that back!”

Reba kicks off her 2020 run March 20 at Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana. Later this month, she competes for the Best Country Album Grammy for her latest record, Stronger Than the Truth.

