Reba’s spending Four Good Days with Glenn Close and Mila Kunis

UMG

Reba McEntire — the singer — was back in theaters this weekend, performing the featured song in the new Glenn Close/Mila Kunis film, Four Good Days.

“Well, the movie’s about a mother/daughter relationship dealing with drug addiction,” the Country Music Hall of Famer explains. “It’s very emotional.”

In a world still upended from the COVID-19 pandemic, Reba believes the Diane–Warren-penned “Somehow You Do” can soothe our sorrows.

“I definitely feel like the fans can relate to the overall message of this song,” Reba reflects. “It does give hope when you’re down, depressed and you’re having problems in life.”

“This song gives hope, and that’s what we all need,” she adds.

Meanwhile, Reba — the actress — continues making appearances as a recurring character on Young Sheldon, playing the ex-wife of Craig T. Nelson and the frenemy of Annie Potts‘ iconic Meemaw.

