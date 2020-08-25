'Recollections': Wynonna Judd to release EP of cover songs

ANTI- Records

Wynonna Judd is releasing an EP this year.

The singer, known as one-half of the legendary country duo The Judds alongside her mother, Naomi Judd, is returning to the country music world with her upcoming EP, Recollections.

The five-song collection finds Wynonna covering songs by some of her favorites artists that range in genre from the Grateful Dead‘s “Ramble On Rose” to a tribute to the late John Prine with a rendition of his signature classic, “Angel from Montgomery.”

Songs by Nina Simone, Slim Harpo and Fats Domino round out the project. which was mainly recorded on Wynonna’s Tennessee property during months of quarantine this year. It marks her first solo project since Wynona & the Big Noise was released in 2016.

“This EP was a labor of love without the labor,” Wynonna says in a statement. “As a songwriter, you can get bogged down in your own craft sometimes, but there’s something so liberating about letting go of all that and just inhabiting someone else’s writing.”

Recollections will be released via indie label ANTI- Records on October 30.

By Cillea Houghton

