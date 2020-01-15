Recreational pot proposal shelved for 2020

According to reports, the proposal for recreational marijuana use in Florida will not go on the November ballot.

Make It Legal Florida, a political committee, has been attempting to meet a requirement to submit 766,200 valid petition signatures to the state of Florida by the deadline- February 1st.

However, they need more time. Reports say the committee went to court to try to get more time.

Nick Hansen, chairman of the committee, said supporters will try to put the issue on the 2022 ballot.

The proposal would allow people 21 or older to “possess, use, purchase, display, and transport up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana and marijuana accessories for personal use for any reason.”