“Red White Blue Jean American Dream”: Kip Moore gets wistful on his newest track, teases documentary

ABC/Fred Lee

ABC/Fred LeeIt’s been a reflective and creatively productive quarantine for Kip Moore, a self-proclaimed introvert who's spent the past couple of months stationed at his rock climbing facility and lodge in East Kentucky's Red River Gorge.

During that time, Kip has spent his days reading, songwriting, exploring the outdoors and rock climbing. He’s also been filming this time period as part of a new documentary, 7 Days at the Rock, with help from his filmmaker buddy, PJ Brown.

“I am one of those people that’s a natural introvert that’s forced to be an extrovert every day of my life,” the singer tells Rolling Stone. “I wake up every morning, get my coffee, my feet in the dirt, and I sit outside and read. In that sense, I feel recharged through this whole thing, but I’m also in tune with the sadness and the weight of the whole situation.”

He’ll explore that juxtaposition in 7 Days at the Rock, which premieres on Outside TV on May 28.

Even as Kip works on the songs for a future album, he’s still gearing up for the release of his current project, Wild World. He dropped another new track today, “Red White Blue Jean American Dream.”

The only one of Wild World’s songs that Kip didn’t write, “Red White Blue Jean American Dream,” is a rock-infused, dreamy look at the power of living, and loving, simply. Wild World is due out in full on May 29.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.