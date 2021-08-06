“Redneck Be Like”: Thomas Rhett has a dang good time on his barn-burning new release

Cover Art Courtesy of The Valory Music Co.

Few country stars can write a tender love song or a reflective ode to family life quite like Thomas Rhett. But even the sweetest balladeer likes to crank things up with a party song now and again, and that’s exactly what the singer does with his newest song, “Redneck Be Like.”

From eating fresh-caught catfish and skinny-dipping in a farm pond to blowing past small-town stop signs in a lifted truck, Thomas namechecks all the high points of living life out in the middle of nowhere.

“This song is all about summertime and getting a chance to unwind and let loose,” he explains. “We wrote it about the towns where I grew up in Georgia and Tennessee, and honestly every town we live in for the night when we go on tour. We can’t wait to see y’all on the road and turn this one up.”

A lyric video for “Redneck Be Like” shows a montage of scenes from Thomas’ live show, and for good reason: The country star is anxiously anticipating the return of his The Center Point Road Tour, which re-launches next week.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.