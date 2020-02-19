Registered sex offender accused of raping 10-year-old in West Palm Beach

According to the affidavit, investigators found that the victim informed a school guidance counselor about the abuse last year. The 10-year-old said that the sexual abuse started when she was 9 years old.
The affidavit said a sibling of the victim saw Dryden in the child’s bedroom together on multiple occasions. The sibling said they told the victim’s mother about the abuse, but she did not believe them, and Dryden denied the allegations.
A medical evaluation on the child confirmed that she was sexually abused.
Police then arrested 28-year-old Ronnie Dryden of Davie, Florida for failure to register as a sexual offender during the initial investigation as a separate case. Dryden faces charges of sexual battery on a child under the age of 12.