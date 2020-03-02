Registered sex offender found dead at motel

Authorities in Daytona Beach are currently investigating the death of a registered sex offender who was found dead during a probation check.

Officials say 68-year-old Marc W. Pinder was found dead Friday morning at the Speedway Motel by a probation officer.

Authorities are currently investigating his death as a homicide.

Pinder was convicted in 2012 for having sexual relations with a minor.

Authorities say as many as 16 sexual predators and 16 registered sex offenders reside at the motel due to difficultly finding other places to live once they have been deemed a predator.