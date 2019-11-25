Remains found in Alabama confirmed to be that of missing 5-year-old

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the remains found in Alabama earlier this month are those of 5-year-old Taylor Williams.

Williams remains were found in a rural area of Alabama on November 12th just a few days after her mother Brianna Williams, reported her missing.

Brianna told police that she put her daughter down for bed on November 6th and woke up the next morning to find the child was not in the home and one of the doors was left unlocked. As investigators looked further into the child’s disappearance, Brianna then stopped cooperating with them.

At that point, authorities identified Brianna as a suspect and expanded their search to an area in Alabama were the mother is known to have friends and frequently visit.

During their search of the area, authorities announced that they located human remains. That same day, authorities moved to arrest Brianna for child neglect and making false statements, however, during the arrest officers found Brianna suffered an overdose and rushed her to the hospital as they continued their investigation.

Officials confirmed Monday, that the remains belong to Taylor Williams but that they would not announce the child’s cause of death at this point in their investigation:

“That information we’re going to keep with us. It’s a very intense, very long, very detailed investigation. And those are things we are going to keep with our investigation until we go through the courts and everything else,” The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Chief of Investigations T.K. Waters said.

Brianna has since been released from the hospital and is now at the Duval County jail on a $1.1 million bond. She is due in court on December 4th for arraignment.