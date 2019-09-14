Remains of 2,200 fetuses found at ex-abortion doctor’s home

The remains of more than 2,200 unborn children have been found at the Illinois home of a former abortion doctor who died from Indiana earlier this month, Fox News reports.

Family members of Dr. Ulrich Klopfer, who died Sept. 3., made the gruesome discovery while through his belongings following his death.

“There is no evidence that any abortions were performed at the private residence,” the Will County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Klopfer’s medical license was suspended in 2015 after accusations that he failed to report an abortion performed on a 13-year-old girl, reports say.

Police are currently investigating the matter.

The county coroner’s office took possession of the remains, the sheriff’s office said.