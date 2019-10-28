Remains of missing Florida mother found

The Osceola County Sheriff’s department is reporting that investigators have found the remains of a mother who was reported missing last week after she failed to pick up her son from school.

35-year-old Nicole Montalvo went missing on October 21st after she dropped her 8-year-old son off to his father and grandparent’s home. Authorities were then notified about her disappearance Tuesday afternoon when she failed to pick up her son from school and no one was able to get in touch with her.

Authorities later discovered that Montalvo’s phone had been turned off and that her car was abandoned about 8-miles from her son’s grandparent’s home.

After conducting an extensive search of the father and grandparent’s home Friday, authorities discovered Montalvo’s remains.

Montalvo’s ex-husband Christopher Otero-Rivera and his father Angel Rivera were arrested Friday on unrelated charges, however, according to court records both men are now facing a premeditated murder charge and are being held without bond.