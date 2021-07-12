‘Remember Her Name’: Mickey Guyton announces her new album, due out in the fall

Capitol Records Nashville

Mickey Guyton has shared plans for a full-length studio album called Remember Her Name. The singer co-wrote 15 of her new project’s 16 tracks, and she says it’s a personal reflection of her journey through Nashville and country music stardom.

“Remember Her Name is a culmination of the last ten years of my life in Nashville,” Mickey says. “…All those years ago, I set out to create music that would make people feel self-empowered, loved and comfortable with being themselves and this album holds true to all of that. I hope everyone who listens finds something that connects and speaks to them.”

Mickey’s new album will include a number of songs already familiar to fans, including “What Are You Gonna Tell Her?” and “Black Like Me” as well as “Rosé,” from her Bridges EP.

The project also includes Mickey’s version of Beyoncé’s 2008 hit, “If I Were a Boy,” a cover version the country singer first shared earlier in 2021. It’s also the only track on Remember Her Name that Mickey didn’t have a hand in writing.

According to CMT, Remember Her Name‘s title track was inspired by Breonna Taylor, the Louisville, Kentucky Black woman who was unintentionally shot and killed by police officers in her home in March 2020.

“When I was thinking about…Breonna Taylor, and seeing inaction regarding her murder, I thought, ‘I need to bring justice to her life,’” Mickey told CMT. “…The frustration that I’ve felt as an African-American has been a part of my process for a while. So the song, and album, are dedicated to Breonna Taylor and giving her the justice that she deserves.”

Remember Her Name is due out September 24. It’s available for pre-order now.

