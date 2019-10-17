Rep. Elijah Cummings Dead At 68

The man heading up the impeachment inquiry in to President Trump in the House Oversight Committee, Congressman Elijah Cummings has passed away.
The Maryland Democrat was 68 years old.
A tweet from his office says he died this morning at approximately 2:45 Eastern time at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.

Cummings underwent surgery to repair his aortic valve in May 2017 and was absent from Capitol Hill for two months. In July 2017, he developed a surgery-related infection but returned to work.
The congressman had been suffering from “longstanding health challenges.”

