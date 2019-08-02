Rep. Lois Frankel Calls for Investigation into Epstein “Sweetheart Deal”

A Florida Democrat wants Congress to investigate the sweetheart deal given to financier Jeffrey Epstein.

U.S. Representative Lois Frankel has joined with the Democratic Women’s Caucus in a letter to the House Oversight Committee.

They want a probe launched into the 13 months of work-release that Epstein spent under the watch of the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

There have been reports that he was allowed to arrange for sex while he was serving time, much of which was spent at his office and allegedly his home. The sheriff’s office has also launched both internal and criminal investigations into the matter.

Frankel also wants Congress to look into Epstein’s so-called “sweetheart deal” with prosecutors back in 2008.

The multi-millionaire now faces several federal sex trafficking charges in connection to underage girls and is being held without bond in a New York jail.