Report: Fentanyl Kills More People in PBC Than Anywhere Statewide

Subsequently, coroner’s offices became inundated with overdose cases.

Two years ago, state lawmakers labeled fentanyl as a murder weapon, joining cocaine, heroin and other dangerous narcotics in that category.

In addition, officials have worked to combat the situation since 2016 with the help of lawyers, health officials, police and rehab specialists. While that has reduced the backlog at the medical examiner’s office, overdoses cases remain an issue.

For example, fentanyl was the culprit in 41 percent of accidental overdose deaths in Delray Beach, exceeding the other opiates such as heroin or oxycodone in the capacity to kill, according to the county medical examiner’s analysis.