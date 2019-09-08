Report: Iran is Using Advanced Centrifuges, Violating Nuclear Deal

Iranian officials say they have started using various types of advanced centrifuges to enrich uranium, in violation of that country’s 2015 nuclear deal. Additionally, a spokesman says that Europe is quickly running out of time to offer new terms to save the four-year-old accord.

Iran had already breached the stockpile and enrichment level limits that were set by the deal, while saying it could return to the terms of the accord if Europe allows Tehran to sell its crude oil abroad.

Tensions between Iran and the U.S. have grown in recent months, following mysterious attacks on oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz, as well as Iran shooting down a U.S. military surveillance drone, and other incidents in the Middle East.

Behrouz Kamalvandi, of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, said in a news conference Saturday, “Our stockpile is quickly increasing. We hope they will come to their senses.”

The accord requires Iran to limit its uranium enrichment in exchange for sanctions relief. The limitations include a requirement that Iran use only 5,060 first-generation IR-1 centrifuges. A centrifuge enriches uranium by quickly spinning uranium hexafluoride gas.

However, Kamalvandi says Iran has actually started using an array of 20 IR-6 centrifuges, in addition to 20 IR-4 centrifuges. An IR-6 can produce enriched uranium 10 times as fast as an IR-1, and an IR-4 produces it five times as fast.

Iran already has allegedly increased its enrichment up to 4.5 percent, whereas the deal allowed 3.67 percent.

Kamalvandi adds that Iran had the ability exceed 20 percent enrichment of uranium. According to experts, that amount is not far away from achieving weapons-grade levels of 90 percent enrichment, although Tehran claims that its programs are peaceful, and United Nations inspectors are being permitted to continue monitoring sites in Iran.

While Kamalvandi emphasizes that “the Islamic Republic is not after the bomb,” he adds that Iran is running out of ways to remain in the 2015 deal. He says, “If Europeans want to make any decision, they should do it soon.”