Report: Parkland Gunman Had Daily Searches; MSD Administrators Move to Other Schools

The former student who killed 17 people and injured another 17 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was deemed such a threat that school officials searched him every morning for weapons, new testimony shows.

That action came after another decision that barred Nikolas Cruz from bringing a backpack to campus, after he had talked of suicide and wrote “kill” in a notebook.

The search procedure was detailed in a sworn deposition from Kelvin Greenleaf, the school security guard who searched Cruz.

Greenleaf stated in his testimony on July 11, “Never found a weapon on him. I think we got concerned when, I think, we found out he drank bleach, tried to hurt himself or something like that, the kid. That’s when we started, like, having the kid come in every morning to be searched by me, but never found a weapon on the kid, never.”

Administrators forced Cruz to withdraw from the school within six months, in February 2017, one year before he returned to the campus and went on his deadly rampage. He faces the death penalty.

The deposition was taken as part of a wrongful death lawsuit that was filed by the parents of one of the dead children, Meadow Pollack.

Greenleaf continues, “I’ve seen kids who didn’t act like Nikolas Cruz shoot up schools. So it’s kind of — I don’t try to, like, label my kids. I know he was different. Yeah, we watched him and, you know, we knew we was going to get complaints on him. We knew that. And that’s why we kept such a close eye on him while he was there assigned to our school.”

“But you’re not keeping an eye on him just because he’s different, correct?” Pollack’s attorney, David Brill, asked Greenleaf in the deposition.

“Yes, sir, with some of the things he was doing, trying to frighten kids, jumping from behind, yes, we were —we were watching him,” Greenleaf responded.

A threat-assessment team at the school banned Cruz from bringing a backpack to campus after he mentioned to a classmate in September 2016 that he was depressed and drank gasoline in an attempt to kill himself. Around the same time, a counselor became alarmed that he wrote “kill” in a notebook and said he wanted to buy a gun within days, when he turned 18.

Greenleaf adds that Assistant Principal Jeff Morford instructed him to search Cruz every morning for weapons.

According to Greenleaf, “We were watching him. But was there any — was there ever a time where I thought he would like hurt a kid on campus? No.”

In related news, Marjory Stoneman Douglas administrators who are accused of failing to secure the campus, identify threats and respond properly during the massacre at the school will have new jobs this year.

The Broward County School District has reassigned three assistant principals. Denise Reed will move to Deerfield Beach High, Winfred Porter will go to Boyd Anderson High in Lauderdale Lakes, and Jeff Morford will join the staff at Coconut Creek High.

While Ty Thompson is keeping his job title of a principal, he is working at a district office job, assisting with athletics.

Michelle Kefford, former principal at Charles Flanagan High in Pembroke Pines, is replacing Thompson. The assistant principals will also be replaced.

Lisa Maxwell, executive director of the Broward Principals and Assistants Association, says the administrators felt the changes were needed.

She adds, “I think given the level of trauma that these individuals, their own personal healing is critical. You can’t move on, but they’re trying to have a new normal, and have a fresh start, and a new location gives them the best opportunity for that.”

It remains unclear whether any of them will be disciplined after the conclusion of the school district’s investigation.

The district hired lawyer Jennifer Ruiz of the Miami law firm Cole Scott Kissane to investigate Greenleaf and the three assistant principals. Thompson was added to the list shortly after the beginning of the probe.

The status of Greenleaf, remains unclear. He was renewed as a security specialist at MSD for the upcoming school year.

Greenleaf is accused of allowing gates to be open too early, as well as failing to properly supervise campus security monitors or ensure they received proper training.

Last summer, the district chose not to renew the positions of Andrew Medina and David Taylor, two security monitors who worked under Greenleaf, after police statements showed that they failed to protect the campus during the massacre.

The three assistant principals are accused of allowing building exterior doors to be unlocked, while bathrooms where students could hide remained locked. In addition, it is alleged that they did not hold certain emergency drills or call for an emergency lockdown, and failed to ensure that employees were trained and supplied with proper two-way communications, district records show.