Report: Shooter’s Mom Called Allen Police with Worries About Son’s Gun Ownership

Lawyers for the family of the El Paso Walmart shooting suspect say his mother called police, anonymously, because she was worried about him owning the gun authorities say he eventually used to murder 22 people.

The family’s legal team told CNN that Patrick Crusius’s mother had concerns about him owning the gun considering his age, maturity level and lack of gun-handling experience.

However, the lawyers described the call as “informational,” noting that she wasn’t thinking that her son posed a threat to society.

An Allen, Texas public safety officer reportedly told her that because her son was 21-years-old he was legally allowed to own it.

The spokesman for the Allen police department says there is no record of a call, anonymous or not, from the mother of the shooter regarding this issue.