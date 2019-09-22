Report: South Florida Lags in Applying Red Flag Law on Guns

Officials in our state have taken away guns from 2,000 resident in the year and a half since the Red Flag Law went into effect. However, statistics reveal that much of the state has been slow to enact it.

The law allows police to confiscate weapons from individuals who are likely to use them to harm themselves or others. Figures indicate that Broward County, which is inspired the law after last year’s mass shooting, has not been among the most aggressive in using it, ranking 13th statewide.

Meanwhile, Hillsborough (which includes Tampa) is 35th, Miami-Dade 39th, Palm Beach County 44th, and Orange County, which includes Orlando, comes in at 53rd on the list.

In total, the Red Flag Law has been used 2,227 times between March 2018, when it took effect, and July of this year.

Under the law, a police agency must seek a temporary risk protection order from a judge, in order to keep a gun owner from accessing weapons.

Police are not required to seize the weapons. Instead, they may be placed with a family member or trusted friend, as long as the person on the order does not have access to them.

After the temporary order is enforced, police can then decide whether to seek a final order, which would block the person’s access to guns for at least one year, unless it is renewed at that point.

According to advocates, the law’s preemptive nature is critical. “States use these laws to disarm people who pose significant, credible threats,” says Patti Brigham, who serves as president of the Florida Chapter of the League of Women Voters, which is a founding member of the Florida Coalition to End Gun Violence.

A background check is used to help identify someone who should not have weapons based on their past. Red flags, also known as “extreme risk protection orders,” are designed to identify people who could potentially pass a background check but seem at risk of using a gun in the near future.

So far, nearly 97 percent of requested temporary orders and 99 percent of final orders have been granted statewide.

Broward Chief Administrative Judge Jack Tuter says his county has handled about one case every weekday since the law was passed. There are three categories. The largest one includes people who are suffering “an acute mental health crisis,” such as suicidal people and those who are temporarily committed to receiving mental treatment under Florida’s Baker Act.

Other cases include people who have already used a weapon or who have committed a criminal act. Those cases would involve removing the person’s access to the weapons, and would prevent them from purchasing a gun for as long as the order remains in effect, Tuter says.

The third category including teenagers accused of threatening schools, as well as people whose behavior prompts a someone else to call the police.

Tuter adds, “No one deprived of access to guns has gone on to commit any shooting. It served the purpose it was intended to serve: who is going to argue that a person with a mental health crisis shouldn’t have access to a weapon?”