Report: UCF frat forced pledge to use cocaine for initiation

(Orlando, FL) — A University of Central Florida fraternity has been placed on disciplinary suspension for the remainder of the semester as well as the upcoming spring semester for allegedly forcing a pledge to snort cocaine.

According to a UCF incident report, Sigma Chi members blindfolded a pledge on Oct. 26 and forced him to use the drug to be initiated.

The chapter attempted to appeal the suspension, but was unsuccessful.

UCF officials released the following statement on the incident:

“At UCF, our top priority is the safety and wellbeing of our students. Student organizations that endanger their members and violate the university’s code of conduct must be held accountable. Hazing in any form is unacceptable. We are thankful to the chapter members and others who had the courage to speak up so the university could investigate. UCF plans to bring chapter leaders together to discuss new ways to reinforce their commitment to Greek values. University leaders also are planning more frequent training to develop and strengthen up-and-coming chapter leaders who will step in when experienced chapter presidents and board members graduate. UCF offers resources to prevent hazing, including bystander intervention training; an anti-hazing webpage and online tutorials; and required workshops for freshmen, transfer students and leaders of Greek-letter fraternities and sororities. There are also multiple ways to report hazing:

The frat is already on suspension for a party at a resort in the Keys that led to police having to be called to help remove the students.