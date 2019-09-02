Reports: 34 Dead After Boat Catches Fire in CA

Officials in California say at least 34 people were killed when a boat caught fire off Santa Cruz Island early Monday morning. Another five people were reportedly rescued.

The U.S. Coast Guard responded by both air and water. Coast Guard L.A. tweeted:

The vessel was reported as being on fire. The a group of crew members has been rescued (one with minor injuries) and efforts continue to evacuate the remaining passengers. https://t.co/ojaSdUTHXd — USCG Los Angeles (@USCGLosAngeles) September 2, 2019

BREAKING NEWS: The Coast Guard has launched multiple rescue assets along with assets from local agencies to assist more than 30 people in distress on a 75ft boat near Santa Cruz Island. More details will be available later as this operation continues. — USCG Los Angeles (@USCGLosAngeles) September 2, 2019

This is a developing story.