Reports: Former AG Pam Bondi to Assist with White House Impeachment Response

The White House is about to hire former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi to assist with its impeachment response, according to reports from The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post.

One of the reports states that Bondi, who has been working for lobbyist Brian Ballard since she left office last January, will join the White House communications staff “temporarily,” and will also work on special projects. Former U.S. Treasury spokesman Tony Sayegh will reportedly join Bondi in the role.

Wall Street Journal reporter Michael Bender tweeted:

Adding Sayegh & Bondi is both an acknowledgment Trump needs help coordinating a response to the House probe, & a compromise between competing factions in the White House where rivalries opened during a two week-long process deliberation over which adviser to bring inside. — Michael C. Bender (@MichaelCBender) November 6, 2019

Bender adds that press secretary Stephanie Grisham and chief of staff Mick Mulvaney support Bondi’s hiring.