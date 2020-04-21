Reports: Kim Jong Un In Grave Condition after Surgery

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s health may be in grave danger following surgery.

CNN cited a U.S. official who said reports of Kim being in dire health were being monitored.

There has been speculation about Kim’s health since he missed the recent celebration of his grandfather earlier this month. He last appeared in public on April 11th.

A South Korean media report late Monday cited an unidentified source that Kim was recovering at a villa after surgery for a cardiovascular issue.

However, South Korea’s government says there’s no indication North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is gravely unwell. A spokesman for South Korea’s president said earlier today there’s been no unusual movement inside North Korea.