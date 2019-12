Escambia County Sheriffs Office as of 7:15 a.m. there is an active shooter at NAS Pensacola. There are reports of injuries. We are working to gather more information and will bring it to you as soon as it is available.

Baptist Hospital confirms that five currently patients are in their care.

A resident who lives in the neighborhood says she learned about the incident after receiving an all-call. She says the all-call advised everyone to get somewhere safe and that the base is under lockdown.