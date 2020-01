Move over! It looks like more and more Americans are moving to Florida.

The Sunshine State is now the number 1 moving destination according to U-Haul. According to a new report, U-Haul said one-way truck arrivals in Florida increased 1% while one-way departures were down 1%, compared to 2018’s numbers.

Texas has held the number 1 spot for at least 4 years, but now Florida bumped them down to the number 2 spot.

I guess people love the heat, hurricanes, and alligators!