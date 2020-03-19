Reports: Senate GOP Nears Deal to Send $1,200 Checks to Most Americans

According to reports, Senate Republicans are close to a deal that would send $1,200 to most Americans in order to offset the economic crunch caused by the coronavirus.

The Senate GOP caucus is divided on a request from President Trump to issue two batches of $1,000 checks to all taxpayers, who in April and another in May.

During a Thursday afternoon meeting of Republicans, a task force of senators presented a plan to provide $1,200 to individuals and $2,400 to couples.

Under the new plan, people who earn less than $75,000 would receive the full $1,200, with a sliding scale reducing the amount for higher incomes.

People who earned $95,000 last year — or $190,000 per couple — would not receive a payment.

In addition, there would be a $500 payment for each child.

Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a speech Thursday morning that any direct payments to Americans would have to be more generous and targeted than $1,000 per person.