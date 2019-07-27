Researchers identify bone found on beach as missing Boynton Beach teen

Authorities in Gulf Stream, Florida are reporting that they have found a bone belonging to a teen who disappeared several years ago after getting caught in a rip current in the Atlantic Ocean.

The femur was found by a six-year-old who was playing on the beach behind his home just after Hurricane Irma in 2017. The boy’s mother who is a doctor immediately identified the bone as a human bone and contacted the authorities.

Years after the Boynton Beach teen’s disappearance and the finding of the bone, scientist with the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification were able to make the connection using DNA from a toothbrush that was sent to the lab and samples of the victim’s parents DNA.

The family of the victim, Rodelson Normil, was contacted by the center early last week about the find.

The detective handling the case says now the family is able to have some closure.