‘Revived Remixed Revisited’: Reba McEntire revamps her massive catalogue with a three-disc box set

Reba McEntire will shed new light on some of the biggest hits of her career this fall, dropping a three-part box set that spans her four-decade-plus career to date.

Called Revived Remixed Revisited, the project divides its track list into three categories, and one selection from each disc is already out. Revived spotlights Reba’s touring band, applying new and live show-inspired arrangements to classics like “Is There Life Out There,” which is available to hear now.

Remixed gives Reba’s older songs a modern twist: For example, her 2001 song “I’m a Survivor” — which recently found new life as a TikTok challenge — gets a makeover from musician and producer Lafemmebear. That song, also out now, previews the new remixed versions on the track list.

Finally, Revisited finds Reba re-cutting stripped-back versions of some of the biggest hits of her catalogue, in collaboration with ace Nashville producer Dave Cobb. Reba will go toe-to-toe with another titan of the genre on that track list, enlisting Dolly Parton for a version of “Does He Love You.”

You’ll have to wait until release day for that duet, but you can hear “Consider Me Gone” off the Revisited collection right now.

Revived Remixed Revisited drops in full on October 8.

