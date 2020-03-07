Reward for info on slain Florida dolphins increases to $54,000

A reward for information about the recent deaths of two slain dolphins along Florida’s Gulf Coast has increased from $20,000 to $54,000.

Officials found one dolphin in the water off Naples killed by a bullet, stab wounds, or possibly both.

In the same week, along the Emerald Coast, Wildlife Refuge also found a dolphin with a bullet in its left side along Pensacola Beach.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration had offered a $20,000 reward last month. The federal agency announced Monday that it was combining that reward with another $34,000 pledged by animal rights groups.