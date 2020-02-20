Reward Increased to Find Orphaned Baby Andrew

Investigators have increased the reward for the safe return of a missing baby from South Florida to $8,000.

Andrew Caballeiro has been missing since Jan. 28 when he entire family was shot and killed.

Baby Andrew vanished after a triple murder at a home in Miami-Dade last month.

Police believe the father of the 12-day-old boy, Ernesto Caballeiro, kidnapped the infant and killed his mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

Police found Mr. Caballeiro dead from a self-inflicted gunshot one day after the kidnapping.