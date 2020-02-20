Reward Increased to Find Orphaned Baby Andrew

Investigators have increased the reward for the safe return of a missing baby from South Florida to $8,000.
Andrew Caballeiro has been missing since Jan. 28 when he entire family was shot and killed.
Baby Andrew vanished after a triple murder at a home in Miami-Dade last month.
Police believe the father of the 12-day-old boy, Ernesto Caballeiro, kidnapped the infant and killed his mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Police found Mr. Caballeiro dead from a self-inflicted gunshot one day after the kidnapping.
#UPDATE: Thanks to assistance from the @FLSheriffs Criminal Apprehension Assistance Program and @CrimeStopper305, the reward on this case has increased to up to $8,000. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is requested to call 9-1-1 or (305) 471-8477 IMMEDIATELY. pic.twitter.com/Fj3btAM2Qx
— Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) February 19, 2020