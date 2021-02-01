'Rhythm, Country and Blues' to be released on vinyl for first time

MCA Nashville

Rhythm, Country and Blues is getting the vinyl treatment.

The popular 1994 album that features a variety of collaborations between legendary country and R&B artists will be released on vinyl for the first time on February 19.

The album features such duets as Vince Gill and Gladys Knight on Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell‘s classic “Ain’t Nothing Like the Real Thing,” Trisha Yearwood joining forces with Aaron Neville on Patsy Cline‘s “I Fall to Pieces,” and the 1945 standard “Since I Fell For You,” popularized by Lenny Welch and reimagined by Reba McEntire and Natalie Cole.

George Jones singing with BB King, Patti LaBelle with Travis Tritt, and Little Richard with Tanya Tucker are among the other collaborations featured on the platinum-selling Rhythm, Country and Blues, which shot to #1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and reached the top 20 on the Billboard 200 and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts in 1994.

By Cillea Houghton

