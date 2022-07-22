“Rich Man”: Little Big Town previews Mr. Sun with family-focused new ballad

Capitol Records Nashville

Just days after they announced their 10th studio album, Mr. Sun, Little Big Town is treating fans to a new song off the not-yet-released project.

“Rich Man” is a tender ballad about finding perspective and gratitude in life, with the understanding that true wealth doesn’t come from money but rather from love, good friends and family.

“Yeah, in my soul, one thing I know / I ain’t lookin’ for a pot of gold / That ain’t what this life means to me,” the four artists sing in the chorus. “I keep my head up high, feet on the ground / Love the ones I’m living ‘round / Life is just that simple to me.”

The quartet’s Jimi Westbrook wrote the song and also handles lead vocals, with a boost from LBT’s signature rich, soaring four-part vocal harmony.

“Rich Man’ has a special place in my heart, and it feels like the most honest me song I’ve ever written,” Jimi reflects. “It is about my love of family and their role in laying the foundation that anchors me.”

In a lyric video for the song, the bandmates compile personal family footage, lending a sweet, autobiographical touch to “Rich Man”’s message.

“Rich Man” is the third new song LBT has released ahead of their next album. They previously put out the lead single, “Hell Yeah,” as well as another breezy bop called “All Summer.” Mr. Sun drops in full on September 16.

