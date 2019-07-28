Rick Scott Says DHS Did Not Inform Him About 2016 Election Hacking

U.S. Senator and former Florida Governor Rick Scott says that he was never told in 2016 that Russian hackers had apparently accessed voter databases in two Florida counties before the presidential election.

Scott told NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday that the Department of Homeland Security never contacted him about the issue, and that he only learned most of the details this year.

Current Governor Ron DeSantis said last May that the hackers did not alter any data and they did not change the election results.

Scott made the comments as he was being asked about a Senate report that claims that all 50 states were targeted to varying degrees by Russian hackers.

He added that he has not yet read the report, although he was briefed on it.