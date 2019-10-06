Riders on Disney World’s New Skyliner Gondola System Stranded After Incident

Riders aboard the new Skyliner gondola ride at Walt Disney World ended up being stranded for several hours late Saturday night after an apparent malfunction, according to witnesses.

A Walt Disney World spokeswoman adds there were no reported injuries.

The company says the system will remain closed while the incident is being investigated.

A news release explains, “One of the three Disney Skyliner routes experienced an unexpected downtime Saturday evening. As a result, the Skyliner will be closed while we look into the details surrounding the downtime.” The company is working with its guests individually “regarding impacts to their visit with us.”