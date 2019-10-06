Riders on Disney World’s New Skyliner Gondola System Stranded After Incident

Riders aboard the new Skyliner gondola ride at Walt Disney World ended up being stranded for several hours late Saturday night after an apparent malfunction, according to witnesses.
A Walt Disney World spokeswoman adds there were no reported injuries.
The company says the system will remain closed while the incident is being investigated.
A news release explains, “One of the three Disney Skyliner routes experienced an unexpected downtime Saturday evening. As a result, the Skyliner will be closed while we look into the details surrounding the downtime.” The company is working with its guests individually “regarding impacts to their visit with us.”
Riders were evacuated after 11 p.m.
The cabins, which can each hold up to 10 people, are not air-conditioned.
The gondolas have officially crashed! Guest are being evacuated now. Guest have been stuck for hours! No word if guest were in the gondolas that crashed. pic.twitter.com/5uUyMFW7an
— Waltparks (@Waltspark) October 6, 2019
The Skyliner system, which began operation last week, includes nearly 300 cabins that travel at about 11 mph. They reach up to about 60 feet above ground.
Social media posts also show that riders were asked to open the emergency kits following the incident.
Skyliner connects Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios with four of the Disney World resorts. Its capsules, which are themed with Disney characters, travel along a cable.