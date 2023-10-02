Riley Green previews new album with “They Don’t Make ‘Em Like That No More”

Courtesy of BMLG Records

Riley Green has dropped a new track, “They Don’t Make ‘Em Like That No More.”

Authored by Riley, Aimee Mayo and Chris Lindsey, the nostalgic track finds Riley reminiscing on the familiar fixtures of yesteryear.

“‘Cause they don’t make ’em like that no more/ Some things you can’t find in the discount store/ There’s just something ’bout bein’ handmade/ And bought with cash on a firm handshake/ Like old Zebcos and pocket knives/ Shotguns, rifles, four-wheel drives/ And this worn-out pair of boots that my daddy wore/ Well, they don’t make ’em like that no more,” goes the nostalgic chorus.

“They Don’t Make ‘Em Like That No More” is the latest preview of Riley’s forthcoming album, Ain’t My Last Rodeo. Due out October 13, the 12-track project will tribute the Alabama native’s growing-up years.

“I was fortunate enough to grow up within about three miles of my grandparents, so they were a huge part of my growing up and who I am—and this album is a lot of who I am,” says Riley. “This is really the first time I was able to really take my time, write and record songs that really felt like a cohesive album—I’m really proud of it and want to thank the fans for all of their encouragement—I hope y’all enjoy it.”

Coming up, Riley will celebrate his new album with a show at Nashville’s Walk of Fame Park on October 12. For tickets, visit Riley’s website.

Ain’t My Last Rodeo, which features the Luke Combs-assisted “Different ‘Round Here,” is available for preorder now.

