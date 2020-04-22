Riley Green puts his trust in a higher power, especially in uncertain times, with 'Better Than Me'

ABC/Image Group LA

Riley Green treated fans to a brand-new song this week, debuting "Better Than Me" over social media. The tune is a mellow reflection on life during the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced Riley and other artists to hit the brakes on their busy touring schedules and stay home in quarantine.

That change wasn’t something Riley wanted, but in some ways, it was something that he needed, he realizes in the song’s lyrics. He sings about his time in quarantine, which has included yard and house work, keeping in closer contact with his friends and family, and pausing more often to soak in the moment.

“It seems like where I’m going might be better than where I’ve been/With all this going on, I’ve found the right in all this wrong/And I finally see, the good Lord knows better than me,” he reflects.

Riley performed the song stripped-down, accompanied only by an acoustic guitar -- and an impressive new quarantine mustache.

For Riley, the pandemic comes on the heels of an extremely busy year. He spent 2019 opening for Brad Paisley and Jon Pardi, as well as headlining his own Get That Man a Beer Tour. He also put out his debut album, Different ‘Round Here, in September. The singer’s most recent single, “I Wish Grandpas Never Died,” was a top-fifteen hit.

