Riley Green reacts to his first-ever ACM nomination: “It doesn’t seem real”

Riley Green woke up to his first-ever nomination for an ACM award this morning, and not surprisingly, the rising country singer is still pinching himself.

“It is such an honor to be nominated. The country music community has been so accepting of me as a new artist, and this for me is validation that all of our hard work is paying off,” Riley reflected. “It doesn’t seem real to have my name included with all the other great nominees but I sure appreciate it.”

Riley is nominated in the New Male Artist of the Year category. He’s up against Jordan Davis, Russell Dickerson, Cody Johnson and Morgan Wallen.

The singer enjoyed a breakout year in 2019, notching his first chart-topping radio hit with “There Was This Girl.” He stayed busy on the road last year, opening for the likes of Brad Paisley and Jon Pardi, as well as helming his own headlining Get That Man a Beer Tour. He’s currently on the road opening for Jason Aldean.

The 2020 ACM Awards are set to take place in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 5. Riley’s got plans after the big event, too: He’ll host his own Riley Green & Friends show at 10PM that night, with help from additional, soon-to-be-announced special guests.

