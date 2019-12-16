Riley Green reveals Thomas Rhett may be better at making hits than at hunting

Big Machine

This week, Thomas Rhett adds to his string of number ones, as "Remember You Young" ascends to the top of the chart.

With the holidays approaching, TR’s taking some time off and celebrating by doing some hunting with label mate Riley Green in Arkansas. Judging from TR’s Instagram Stories, however, his outdoorsy cred may be in question.

In the clip, Thomas teases a new song Riley's just written, before the “There Was This Girl” hitmaker reveals some incriminating lyrics.

“I’m here with Thomas Rhett just hanging at the lodge,” Riley sings. “Hope tomorrow he doesn’t wear orange camouflage.”

“He doesn’t realize that deer aren’t color-blind,” he continues. “Think we’ll leave him back in the duck blind.”

Before heading on his hunting trip, TR and his buddies Russell Dickerson and FGL’s Tyler Hubbard kept their three-year tradition going, caroling with their wives, complete with Dickens-era costumes.

Next up, Thomas Rhett will follow “Remember You Young,” with “Beer Can’t Fix,” the next single from Center Point Road that features his pal Jon Pardi.

