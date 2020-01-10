Riley Green to appear on Today show

ABC/Image Group LA

The up-and-coming star is set to visit TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, which takes place during the show's fourth hour, to perform his current single "I Wish Grandpas Never Died." The nostalgic song is currently in the top 20 on Billboard's Country Airplay and Hot Country Songs charts.

Riley scored his first number one hit with the release of his debut single in 2018, "There Was This Girl."

The Alabama native has also been named to Country Radio Seminar's New Faces of Country Music Class of 2020, alongside Runaway June, Morgan Evans, Ingrid Andress and Mitchell Tenpenny. All five acts will perform at the New Faces showcase during CRS 2020, taking place at the Omni Hotel in Nashville in February.

