Ring says family hacked by stranger used same password and username for multiple accounts

Ring is reporting that it has found no evidence that it’s network was compromised in an incident where a New York family’s doorbell camera was hacked and their 13-year-old was terrorized by said hacker.

The incident was reported in Staten Island.

The family says the 13-year-old was home alone when he began hearing someone talking to him through one of the Ring cameras.

The teen immediately unplugged the device, however, as soon as he went into another room in the home, the hacker reappeared.

The family has since taken down all of it’s Ring cameras and reached out to Ring about the hack.

Ring began investigating the incident and says it found that the family often used the same password and username for many of their accounts and the hacker was able to gain access to the Ring camera by compromising one of the family’s accounts not associated with Ring:

“Customer trust is important to us and we take the security of our devices seriously. Our security team has investigated this incident and we have no evidence of an unauthorized intrusion or compromise of Ring’s systems or network. “Recently, we were made aware of an incident where malicious actors obtained some Ring users’ account credentials (e.g., username and password) from a separate, external, non-Ring service and reused them to log in to some Ring accounts. Unfortunately, when the same username and password is reused on multiple services, it’s possible for bad actors to gain access to many accounts. “Upon learning of the incident, we took appropriate actions to promptly block bad actors from known affected Ring accounts and affected users have been contacted. Consumers should always practice good password hygiene and we encourage Ring customers to change their passwords and enable two-factor authentication.”

Despite the findings, the family is still warning others about the dangers of having Ring in the home.