FOREST CITY, IA – MAY 27: Luke Bell performs at Tree Town Music Festival – Day 3 on May 27, 2017 in Heritage Park, Forest City, Iowa. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Tree Town Music Festival)

Rising country star Luke Bell has died after being missing for over a week. He was 32-years-old.

Born in Kentucky and raised in Wyoming, Bell was found dead in Tucson, Arizona near where he had been reported missing on Aug. 20, according to the Tucson Police Department.

No cause of death was given.

Some of Bell’s catalog included “Where Ya Been,?” and “The Bullfighter” which have over a million of streams on Spotify.