Riviera Beach man wins $1 million in CASH4LIFE game

A lucky 67-year-old man is now $1 million richer after winning the Florida Lottery’s CASH4LIFE Quick Pick raffle.

Larry Clark of Riviera Beach was named the winner of the Lottery’s November 23rd multi-state game drawing.

According to the report, Clark purchased the winning ticket from Grator Gator Food Market at 1245 Blue Heron Blvd.

He was given the choice of receiving $1,000 a day or $1,000 week for the rest of his life. He was also given the option to take a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1 million. Clark was said to have chosen the lump-sum payment.

The Food Market that sold the winning ticket also received a $2,000 bonus commission for the sale.

CASH4LIFE drawings are held every day at 9 p.m. at the New Jersey Lottery Headquarters.