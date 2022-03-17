Rock & Roll Hall of Fame says Dolly Parton’s still on the ballot, even though she declined her nomination

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Dolly Parton’s still in the running to join the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, despite the fact that she asked the organization earlier this week to remove her from consideration.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation issued a statement Thursday acknowledging Dolly’s request, but saying they’ll move forward with her as a nominee.

“From its inception, Rock and Roll has had deep roots in Rhythm & Blues and Country music. It is not defined by any one genre, rather a sound that moves youth culture,” the statement reads, in part. “Dolly Parton’s music impacted a generation of young fans and influenced countless artists that followed.”

Along with Dolly, 16 other nominees have been named for possible inclusion in the Class of 2022 to join the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

