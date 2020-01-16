Rocky Johnson, WWE Wrestler and Father of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Dies

Rocky Johnson, a World Wide Wrestling pioneer and the father of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, has died at age 75, according to reports.

Johnson passed away on Wednesday in the Tampa Bay area.

Nicknamed “Soul Man,” Johnson began his career with the National Wrestling Alliance in the mid-1960s.

WWE looks back on the Hall of Fame career of the late, great Rocky Johnson. https://t.co/Gp9U2YG93c — WWE (@WWE) January 15, 2020

He joined the World Wrestling Federation (now World Wrestling Entertainment) in 1983, and found success there until his retirement in 1991.

Even during retirement, Johnson continued to train up-and-coming wrestlers, including his son.

The International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame announced last month that Rocky Johnson had joined the organization as a board member.

Johnson was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by his son in 2008.