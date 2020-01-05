Rod Stewart Charged for Allegedly Attacking Security Guard at Palm Beach NYE Party

Legendary musician and part-time Palm Beach resident Rod Stewart is facing charges, after Palm Beach police say he allegedly punched a security guard during a New Year’s Eve party at the Breakers hotel.

Officers say the situation began when the security guard noticed a group of people gathered near the check-in table of the private party who were trying to gain access, but were not authorized to do so.

The group became noisy, according to police. That is when Sean Stewart, Rod’s 39-year-old son, approached the security guard, prompting the guard to put his hand on his chest and tell the younger Stewart to back up and make space.

Sean Stewart then shoved the security guard backwards. At that point, Rod Stewart reportedly punched the security guard in his “left rib cage area.”

Two witnesses who work for the Breakers told police they saw Sean Stewart push the security guard and then observed Rod Stewart punch the guard.

Sean and Rod Stewart are facing simple battery charges and were given notices to appear in court on February 5.